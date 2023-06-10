In 2022, travelers spent more than $86.2 million while visiting Jackson County, representing an 11.5% increase over 2021, according to a report released yesterday by the Alabama Tourism Department (ATD). The “2022 Alabama Tourism Economic Report” was conducted for the ATD using a model created by Dr. Keivan Deravi, an economist in the School of Business at Auburn University in Montgomery.
“The tourism industry has a direct impact on the county’s total economy,” said Rick Roden, President/CEO of the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce. “The growth of travel-related spending in Jackson County is at an all-time high, and we believe we will see even more growth in 2023.”
The purpose of the study is to estimate the economic impact of the travel and tourism industry in Alabama for 2022 and includes information on the number of jobs attributed to tourism, spending and revenue figures and the most visited counties. Dr. Deravi’s model analyzes tax revenues collected by the state to provide the annual travel economic impact study.
“Tourism in Jackson County continues to play a significant role in Jackson County’s economic health. This report is great news and is further reflected in a similar impact we are seeing on Scottsboro’s economic health as well,” said Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy. “Our location, topography, and scenery continue to provide recreational and historical opportunities that are second to none. We look forward to providing additional amenities in hotels, restaurants, and events that will continue to support and grow tourism across Jackson County and North Alabama.”
In 2022, travel-related total expenditures in Jackson County reached more than $86.2 million, up from $77.3 million in 2021. Travel-related earnings showed a 6.7% increase from $24.5 million in 2021 to $26.1 million in 2022, and 1,094 individuals were employed directly and indirectly in the Jackson County tourism industry, a 12.3% increase over 2021. Every $139,041 of expenditures in the travel industry creates one direct job in Alabama. Economists estimate that for every two direct jobs created, the Alabama economy indirectly creates one additional job.
