A national grocery store could be coming to the city of Scottsboro.
Scottsboro City Council President Patrick Stewart said earlier this week city leaders had calls with White Development Company, of Clearwater, Florida, regarding bringing a 74,000 square foot grocery anchored shopping center on the parcel located at the Northwest corner of Highway 72 and Highway 35 (Veterans Drive) in the city.
On Monday evening, during a council meeting, the city council agreed to requests from White Development of sewer main extension to the property, estimated at a cost of $125,000, and also a traffic signal, at a cost of $225,000.
The developer is asking the city to complete the two projects to be operational before the projected opening date of June 1, 2022.
“This will be a great asset to the city,” said Stewart. “And hopefully it shows we can get business on the access roads.”
Stewart said in an agreement between city officials and the developer, the name of the store can’t be released at this time.
