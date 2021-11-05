The annual Veterans Day program will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11 at Collins Intermediate School’s auditorium.
The program will begin at 10:45 a.m. with patriotic music played by the Scottsboro High School Band.
All patriots and people who love the country are encouraged to attend and support veterans who have given us freedom we enjoy in our country.
The guest speaker will be Wade Franks, a decorated Vietnam veteran who travels the country as an inspirational speaker and evangelist. Franks resides with his wife of 47 years, Gail, in Huntsville, and is the father of one daughter and grandfather to three grandchildren.
As a soldier in Vietnam for 18 months, from January 1969 to September 1970, Franks served primarily in the A Shau Valley, with the 2nd 501st 101st Airborne Division Infantry unit and later with the 47th Infantry Platoon Scout Dog (47th IPSD). He was awarded two Purple Hearts for wounds suffered in battle and three Bronze Stars as well as the Air Medal and various other campaign medals.
While serving in combat in the A Shau Valley, Franks fought in the battle known as “Hamburger Hill.” This battle would later be known as of the longest and bloodiest battles of the Vietnam War.
In the battle, he saw many of his friends killed or wounded before he incurred one of the wounds for which he received a Purple Heart. Later, while serving with the Scout Dog Platoon, Franks’ dog, a German Shepard trained to walk point with him and seek out enemy while on patrol, was credited with saving the lives of two squads of American soldiers before being killed in an ambush.
Like many Vietnam veterans, Franks returned home to find a country in turmoil, and a life filled with stresses with which he was not prepared to cope. For the next four years, he would hitchhike around the United States living in Salvation Army shelters, flop houses and even sleeping on the roadside and under highway bridges all while addicted to drugs and alcohol.
On a return trip to his hometown of Huntsville, shoeless and penniless and having been on drugs or intoxicated for almost four years, Franks was reunited with the girl he loved from high school.
Later, in 1974, he and Gail would be married, and not long after their marriage, they would give their lives to Jesus Christ and begin the journey that would lead to a long-awaited healing and ministry of sharing the gospel.
In 1998, after meeting Dave Roever and hearing of his ministry, Franks was given the opportunity to travel back to Vietnam as part of Roever’s Journey Back team. Since that time, Franks has been involved in the Mission Vietnam Ministry until the present. He has 20 trips to Vietnam and is vice chairman for Mission Vietnam.
