The Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce announced the promotion of Lydia Pennington to Executive Director of Tourism. She will be responsible for developing strategies, programs, and policies to promote responsible tourism, effectively manage tourism impacts, and stimulate economic development through tourism.
“We are so excited to announce that we have transitioned Lydia Pennington from Director of Communications and Marketing to Executive Director of Tourism for the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce.” said Rick Roden, President/CEO. “She has done a fantastic job in communications and marketing, and I know that will continue in her new position. Lydia is a huge asset to this Chamber and the entire county.”
Pennington was Director of Communications and Marketing for almost two years, and before that the Industry Relations Director and Workforce Development Director for the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce. She honed her analytical and support skills through a decade in the social services sector, in Huntsville and in the Northeast, where she served in community relations and development roles.
A native to North Alabama, and a graduate of the University of Alabama, Pennington’s passion to serve the local community fuels her to build bridges, meet needs, and ultimately make a difference where she lives.
