David Malbuff recently loaned the Jackson County Heritage Center a piece of history passed down among his family for generations: Priscilla Larkin’s song book. The book, used for Larkin while she was in school at Huntsville Female College in 1860, contains many songs during times leading up to the Civil War, some of which had never been recorded by the University of North Carolina, which has a one of the largest collections of folk songs. Pictured: David Malbuff (left), Jennifer Petty (right).