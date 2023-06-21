At the Scottsboro-Jackson County Heritage Center, a new piece has been added. Sitting atop the Nunns and Clark Square Grand Piano is Priscilla Larkin’s song book, books filled with sheet music during her time at Huntsville Female College in the early 1860s.
“They’ve been sitting in my house in Strasburg, Virginia for 20 years and I finally decided the public needs to see this stuff, this is history,” Malbuff said.
Along with the original Stephen Foster songs, it contains many patriotic songs, such as the Secession March.
Larkin, the daughter of David Larkin, founder of Larkinsville, was still in school when the Union army came in 1862 during the Civil War and, in response to the students routinely shouting at Union soldiers as they passed by, closed the college. When she returned home, she stayed there for about a year until another encounter with the Union army. In 1863, the Union requisitioned the house and converted it into a hospital, housing mostly sick soldiers. After the war ended, the Larkins refused to enter the disease-ridden house and instead opted to burn the house down and build a smaller one.
Larkin then married a former Confederate officer after the war ended, had a son, Malbuff’s great grandfather and died in 1868, a month after her son was born, likely due to complications from childbirth. She was 29.
“These books passed down from her son, to his son to me. They sat in an attic in my mothers house for a while, in an un-heated attic and somehow survived. When she sold her home and had an estate sale, we reclaimed most of the family heirlooms including these books,” Malbuff said.
Malbuff decided to bring the song book to several locations to see its significance, taking it to the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, D.C. and the University of North Carolina, where they keep a vast record of old sheet music. At North Carolina, Malbuff discovered that many of the sheet music in the book had not yet been recorded. Afterwards, he took the book to the Conservation Center for Art and Historic Artifacts in Philadelphia in order to have the book scanned, forever preserving the music contained as well as the little art and doodles from Larkin and her friends over 150 years ago.
With the book now scanned with multiple copies saved should one be lost, Malbuff decided to lend the book to the Heritage Center, where it can rest near home in Jackson County. Malbuff also plans to eventually publish the song books in their entirety on Amazon or just uploading them to the Internet for free once he’s finished a couple of other history projects he’s currently working on.
“Although she attended school in Huntsville, she was a native of Jackson County, of what was the first family of Jackson County at that time and they really belong to Jackson County,” Malbuff said. “I’m so glad that I was able to do this and pull this off. I waited long enough but one look at this facility and the people who work here and support this place, what a beautiful structure and interior they’ve made here, I know that these are in the right place.”
