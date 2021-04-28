Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) administrators have announced the college will hold its commencement ceremony virtually this spring. The ceremony will be available for viewing on the college’s social media channels and will honor students who have completed all requirements as part of the Summer 2020, Fall 2020, and Spring 2021 semesters.
NACC President Dr. David Campbell spoke about the decision to hold a virtual celebration again this year. “These have certainly been very challenging times. The safety of our students, staff, and community has been our number one priority. I am proud to say that we have been following all COVID-19 prevention measures and have not had one single cluster outbreak of COVID-19 on campus to date. We value the health of all our people and the safety of the surrounding community.”
Keeping with commencement tradition, the virtual ceremony will feature Campbell’s annual address to the graduates. The college also plans to collect remarks from local community leaders in the college’s service area. NACC faculty and staff will share words of encouragement as well.
“We look forward to honoring our graduates,” said Campbell. “They are a very exceptional group to push through these uncertain and dangerous COVID-19 times and achieve their goal of graduating. We are very proud of them!”
Recipients of annual NACC awards, such as the winners of the President’s Cup Award and the James B. Allen Award, will be recognized in the virtual celebration. NACC will also be recognizing the students who were participants in the All Alabama Academic Team. Graduates will also hear a special word from this year’s SGA President.
The NACC Department of Music band and choir members will be providing entertainment with their virtual rendition of “Don’t Stop Me Now.” The celebration will also include the music department’s arrangement of the alma mater. Last year, NACC Music Department faculty members Stacy Morris and Sara Markham wrote a second verse for the college’s alma mater.
“Commencement is a special time for both students and faculty. Commencement is a time when we celebrate the accomplishments of our graduates,” said Dean Chad Gorham. “Students and faculty alike have worked extremely hard for this very moment. I want to congratulate our graduates for finishing their race. I also thank the many individuals who have helped them along the way.”
Campus officials plan to host an opportunity for graduating students to have their photos taken on campus in the next few weeks. These photos will be shown as graduates’ names are listed during the virtual commencement celebration. Information about the photo opportunity will be forthcoming.
Diplomas for graduates of the previous summer and fall semesters, along with those from the current spring semester, will be mailed at the conclusion of the spring term.
