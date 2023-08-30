For the Scottsboro High School students who attended Boys and Girls State over the summer, it was part of a family tradition. Both parents of Smith Bradford and the dad of Holland Griggs attended as high school students. It is one of the highest honors bestowed on a high school junior to be selected to attend either Boys or Girls State.
Smith and Holland joined with some of the best and brightest young men and women when they participated in Boys and Girls State in June on the campus of Troy State University. They spent a week meeting new people and leaning more about state government.
Girls State is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. It is one of the most respected and coveted experential learning programs presented in the United States. Boys State is sponsored by the American Legion. Both are unique hands-on programs filled with fun activities as well as speakers, workshops, and speakers.
Smith’s dad attended Boys State and her mom attended Girls State so she knew a little about it and was excited to be selected to represent Scottsboro High School. Holland said that it had been one of his goals to attend since he started high school.
Both Smtih and Holland are still in contact with friends they made during their week at Troy. Smith she may have found her college roommate. They have group chats and talk often.
Smith ran for the Court of Appeals while Holland ran for mayor of his city. They said this was a good experience.
“I learned a lot and met a lot of new people,” said Smith who likes meeting people.
Both of these young leaders said this experience has made them more comfortable speaking to a large group of people. They had to write and deliver speeches on their own, and said this was challenging due to the time factor. It definitely got them out of their comfort zone.
Holland said that the campaign rallies were one of his favorite things. He also enjoyed the sports where he got to know some other young men from other parts of the state.
“Girls State opened my eyes to how little our state is but also how large it is,” said Smith. “I met so many girls from so many different places, and I got to learn about each of those places, which was special! My time at Girls State flew by, but is ended up being the best five days of my life.”
“This was a great opportunity,” stated Holland. “I learned a lot about government and what goes into it.”
These young leaders learned that the preservation of our democracy depends on informed citizens electing responsible officials to administer our government. The lived in the college residence halls and were divided up into cities where each one had its own officials.
Both Smith and Holland would encourage the juniors to not pass up the opportunity to attend if given the chance. It’s an experience they will take with them as they move into adulthood. “It’s so much fun!” they both agreed.
The delegates at Girls and Boys State got the opportunity to go to the capitol in Montgomery. They had the opportunity to see Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. Girls State had a Coronation Ball at the end where they dressed up for a nice dinner.
