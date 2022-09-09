Starting Tuesday through Saturday, Sep. 17, The Jackson County Fair will be in town at the Veterans Fairgrounds.
The gates will open each night at 5:30 p.m. with the rides starting at 6 p.m. Parking will cost $3 per vehicle and the gate admissions will be $5 for ages five and up. Free admission will go towards any active duty and retired military, reserve, national guard, American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars members with the proper identifications provided as well as to any handicapped individual plus one caregiver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.