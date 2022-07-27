Several vehicles were broken into late Sunday night into early Monday morning in the 800 block of Meadowbrook Drive in Scottsboro.
Lt. Scott Hamilton, of the Scottsboro Police Department, said at least six different vehicles were broken into.
“Wallets and cash were taken,” said Hamilton. “One gun was stolen out of one vehicle.”
Hamilton said no damage was done to the vehicles, leading authorities to believe suspects only went into vehicles unlocked.
“Any locked vehicles were safe,” Hamilton said. “Lock your vehicles and don’t leave valuables in it. Or, at least, put the valuables out of sight.”
Hamilton said the incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Scottsboro Police Department at 256-574-3333.
