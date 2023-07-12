At approximately 8 p.m. on Friday, a marine-related incident occurred and caused a search for Jeffrey Abston, 65, of Albertville. Abston had exited a pontoon boat on Lake Guntersville in the South Sauty area to help retrieve a dog but never resurfaced.
In response, multiple agencies across the county were assisting on the search for Abston. The search ended on Sunday at approximately 9:20 a.m. when Abston’s body was recovered, still near the location he originally went missing. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division continue to investigate the incident, with no further information currently available.
