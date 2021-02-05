A $100,000 fundraising campaign continues for the Scottsboro-Jackson Heritage Center Exhibit Hall addition. Funds are being used to provide items needed that are outside the general contractor bid, such as a security system, fire alarm system, furnishings (furniture, window coverings, tables and chairs for functions such as meetings, cultural and social events and lectures), landscaping, exhibit display furniture, funds for exhibits and other items.
Donations, no matter the amount, is great appreciated, said director Jennifer Petty.
“If you have made a donation previously, we still encourage you to consider participating again in this fundraising project,” said Petty. “All donations are tax-deductible.”
For more information concerning donations, brick paver donation form or how to make a donation, contact Petty at 256-259-2121 or by email at heritage@scottsboro.org, or by mail at P.O. Box 53, Scottsboro, AL 35768.
“We encourage you to follow our building progress and other information about the Heritage Center on our Facebook page and our website at sjhc.us,” said Petty. “The Heritage Center is a vital part of our community – our commitment of maintaining historical information and the preservation of historical documents and sharing the history of Jackson County and the area is vital for future generations. We appreciate your consideration and any help you can give us in reaching our goal.”
