Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, MARCH 29
• Paul Shakelford, 44 of Trinity, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault and possession of a controlled substance.
• Jason Lee Potts, 44 of Estill Fork, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment.
• Lance Nathaniel Johnson, 43 of Paint Rock, was charged with failure to pay, resisting arrest, public intoxication and attempt to elude.
• Terra Christina Haislip, 43 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Danny Lamar Currie, 46 of Rosalie, was arrested on a probation revocation.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30
• Jessica Lee Campbell, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and five counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Alice Rachel Cobb, 42 of Section, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Robert Glenn Westmoreland, 52 of Stevenson, was arrested on a bond revocation.
THURSDAY, MARCH 31
• Devin James Duncan, 18 of Fackler, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of fleeing to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief third degree.
• William Cole Haggard, 24 of Meridianville, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
• Easton Drake Hamilton, 22 of Bryant, was charged with theft of property fourth degree.
• Joseph Wayne Redden, 50 of Pisgah, was arrested on a grand jury indictment for arson second degree.
• Brittany Nicole Watkins, 29 of Huntsville, was charged with theft third degree and theft fourth degree.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, MARCH 29
• Logan Wesley Matthews, 20 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a menacing warrant and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit.
• Willie Fennell, 29 of Bridgeport, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Jeffery Kisselburg, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Dominque Aikens, 24 of Meridianville, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Eisan Nuez, 29 of Georgia, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
• Jerry Lee Whitaker, 20 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with violation of court order and failure to appear.
• Geoffrey David Saylor, 44 of Pisgah, was arrested on a Cherokee County warrant.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30
• Jessica Lee Campbell, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Dona Marie Thompson, 43 of Woodville, was charged with DUI.
• Gary Don Little, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Lisa Marie Armstrong, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
THURSDAY, MARCH 31
• John Terry Westmoreland, 63 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Dustin Shea Wade, 38 of Flat Rock, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brittany Nicole Watkins, 29 of Huntsville, was charged with theft third degree and theft fourth degree.
• Hal B. Bridges Jr., 68 of Pisgah, was charged with DUI.
