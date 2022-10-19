Students at Northeast Alabama Community College will vie for the title of Miss Northeast Alabama Community College 2023 on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. in the Tom Bevill Lyceum on the Northeast campus in the Tom Bevill Lyceum. A long-time Northeast tradition, this year’s Miss Northeast Pageant will celebrate the young women of Northeast Alabama Community College and their accomplishments throughout the year.
The young women who enter the pageant are featured in a beautiful setting with the theme centered around “Our Community”. Contestants will be evaluated by their poise and appearance, a preliminary judges’ interview, and student popular vote.
