During Monday’s Scottsboro City Council meeting, Mayor Jim McCamy brought a proposal from Jim Olyniece to upgrade the lighting at King Caldwell Park in front of Maples Memorial Walkway. The estimated cost for this project is $49,000.
The city council would seek a Bynum Foundation Grant in order to fund this project, which the council approved the application for in last week’s meeting, though the council will have to approve the amount in next week’s meeting.
