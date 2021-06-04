Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JUNE 1
• Julie Constatine, 64 of Fackler, was charged with harassment and criminal trespassing.
• Starla Goolesby, 26 of New Hope, Tennessee, was charged with four counts of negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Darnell Frederick Grider, 53 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI, attempt to elude, illegal possession of alcoholic beverages, four counts of failure to appear and domestic violence third degree assault.
• Thadius Trevon Harris, 21 of Stevenson, was arrested on a court order.
• Aldo Rodarte, 47 of Albertville, was charged with reckless endangerment, assault second degree, fleeing to elude and resisting arrest.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2
• Robert Dewar, 44 of Rainsville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Kathy Mae Warren, of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay and possession of marijuana second degree.
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
• Jonathan Quinn Baker, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and criminal littering.
• Timothy Eli Black, 22 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree and interference with domestic violence emergency call.
• Corey Andrew Dunn, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay.
• Stacy Allen Hart, 43 of Trenton, Georgia, was arrested on six counts of bond forfeiture and six counts of bond removal and charged with six counts of failure to appear and two counts of failure to pay.
• Alisha Elaine McElhaney, 38 of Valley Head, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jared Clay Wheeler, 27 of Hollywood, was charged with violation of protection order.
• Edna Renee Wright, 51 of Toomsuba, Mississippi, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Christopher Dalton, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with attempt to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, JUNE 1
• At 8 a.m., a report of identity theft in the 1700 block of Proctor Drive.
• At 3:23 p.m., a report of duty to stop and remain at scene in the 3200 block of Broad Street.
• At 6:30 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 7:30 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree and possession of marijuana second degree in the 4000 block of Bob Jones Road.
• At 8:40 p.m., a report of theft third degree in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JUNE 1
• Steve Alan Kennamer, 65 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Shawna Olinger Helmick, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Wayne Daniel Moore, 50 of Fyffe, was charged with failure to appear.
• Christopher Steele, 27 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
• Matthew Tyler May, 31 of Henagar, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Shavaughna Smith, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree and possession of marijuana.
• James Chaney, 54 of Attalla, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2
• Jeffery Hensley, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear and criminal trespassing.
• Daniel Blake Posey, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Olice Allison Holcomb, 58 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Zachery Alexander Nichols, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Justin Blake Smith, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Timothy Eli Black, 22 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree and interference with domestic violence emergency call.
• Wesley Wayne Baugh, 31 of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Shannon Anglin, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and failure to appear.
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
• Bob Edward Garrett, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jonathan Quinn Baker, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and criminal littering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.