As students return to school this year, they will see some new faces at each of the Scottsboro City Schools.  This week we are featuring the new faces at Nelson and Caldwell Elementary Schools.

Nelson has a new principal, Bryce West; a new nurse, Carrie Webb and a new kindergarten teacher, Adara Hartman.

