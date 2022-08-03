As students return to school this year, they will see some new faces at each of the Scottsboro City Schools. This week we are featuring the new faces at Nelson and Caldwell Elementary Schools.
Nelson has a new principal, Bryce West; a new nurse, Carrie Webb and a new kindergarten teacher, Adara Hartman.
West is a Jackson County native having graduated from Skyline High School. He attended Northeast Alabama Community College, Athens State University and the University of West Alabama. West holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree.
West is married to Ashlen West. He enjoys going to church and hanging out with his wife and family. He also likes working on his family farm and buying and selling sports cards.
Hartman graduated from Red Bank High School and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She has a bachelor’s degree. This kindergarten teacher enjoys hiking, kayaking and going to the gym. She also like decorating and baking yummy snacks.
Nelson’s new nurse is a graduate of North Jackson High School. She studied nursing at Northeast Alabama Community College.
Webb is married to Jeff Webb and they have two children. Toulla is 13, and Tinley is 9. She enjoys being a cross country and soccer mom.
Caldwell has a new first grade teacher, Marcae Arnold; a new second grade teacher, Austin Massey; a new third grade teacher, Savannah Roland; an instructional aide, Kristi Moore and a special education assistant, Katie Woosley.
Arnold graduated from Central Bucks South High School in Warrington, Pennsylvania and East Carolina University in North Carolina. She has a bachelor’s degree.
Arnold and her husband, Brandon, are the parents to three children. They are Braxton who is three, Aubrey who is two and Bridget who is four months old.
She enjoys spending time with her family, going out on the lake, taking hikes, and attending First United Methodist Church.
Massey is a graduate of North Jackson High School and the University of West Alabama. He has a bachelor’s degree. He enjoys watching Alabama football and spending time with family and friends.
Roland will be teaching science and math to second graders. She is a Scottsboro High School and University of North Alabama graduate and has a bachelor’s and a master’s degree. She enjoys running, reading, writing, and being on the beach.
Moore will be the instructional aide for second grade. She is a graduate of Cabot High School, the University of Alabama and Jacksonville State University. She has a bachelor’s and a master’s degree.
Moore and her husband, Patrick, are parents to four children. They are Connall, 14, Maggie, 11, William, 8 and Colt, 1. She enjoys Alabama football and traveling.
Woosley is a Scottsboro native and graduated from Scottsboro High School. She attended Auburn University.
Woosley and her husband, Patrick, have three children. They are Emma, 15, Harper, 11 and Payton, 8.
