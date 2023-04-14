On Tuesday, Kona Ice will be celebrating its “Chill Out Day”, where Kona Trucks hand out free shaved ice on Tax Day, in order to give customers “no taxation without relaxation”. A Kona Ice Truck will be parked at 2291 John T Reid Parkway in Scottsboro from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“National ‘Chill Out’ Day is one of the many ways Kona Ice is encouraging the nation to take a step back, relax and enjoy a Kona. National ‘Chill Out’ Day is one small, yet powerful, way the brand hopes to put a smile on people’s faces. Through partnerships with schools, youth sports leagues and other neighborhood organizations, Kona Ice has given back more than $135 million to the communities it serves,” Kona Ice released in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.