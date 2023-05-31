In May 2023, Eric Woodall was officially named the Chief Deputy for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, working under Sheriff Rocky Harnen.
Woodall began his law enforcement career in 1994 with Hollywood Police Department, until being hired by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in 1999. For the past 14 years, Woodall has been the supervisor of the Investigative Division. Woodall has testified in multiple state and federal courts that led to convictions for crimes such as murder, bank robbery and numerous other drug and violent crimes.
Outside of his work for the Sheriff’s Office, Woodall serves on the Board of Directors for the Jackson County Child Advocacy Center and the Jackson County Department of Human Resources.
“I look forward to working alongside Sheriff Harnen and all the outstanding staff of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in the continued service of our communities and citizens,” Woodall said in a statement.
