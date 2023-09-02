The Scottsboro Citizens Academy has been pushed back to Sept. 19. With this pushback, an additional week will be added to the application period. Applicants will now be accepted through Sept. 8. People can either apply in person at the Scottsboro Police Department or online at www.scottsboropd.org.
The Citizens Academy is an ongoing program about to host its 24th year. Through this academy, the Police Department shows citizens challenges faced by officers, laws affecting citizens, the judicial system and emergency management. The program has no charge and serves to increase the public’s understanding of law enforcement duties and responsibilities in order to foster cooperative problem solving between the Scottsboro Police Department and its citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.