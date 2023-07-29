During the July meeting of the Jackson County Historical Association, Northeast Alabama Community College President Dr. David Campbell spoke on the efforts he and many others spent trying to save and then ultimately restore the historic freight depot.
The depot originally opened in 1861, with its construction dating back to 1860, eight years before Scottsboro was incorporated, though still referred to as “Scottsborough”. The founder of Scottsboro, Robert T. Scott saw the economic impact that would occur from the community being a stop along the Memphis and Charleston Line. The addition of the depot along with the relocation of the County Courthouse to Scottsboro led to the growth of the community.
135 years later, in 1995, there was the potential for the depot to be torn down. Then owners of the depot Norfolk Southern offered to sell the building to the city, but wanted it relocated off the railroad right of way. City officials at the time were concerned on if the building was in good enough condition to make the move and about additional costs to restore it once it was moved. Clyde Broadway decided to reach out to Campbell, who had experience in historical preservations with Skyline School. Broadway talked to Campbell about getting involved and was able to get Campbell to join in the efforts to save the depot.
While working, they got to know Bob Campbell of the Alabama Historical Commission, who told the group that they would need local support in order to save the depot. David cited Bob as a vital piece of saving the depot, helping with strategy, historical information among other things.
For Campbell, he felt that more documentation about the depot was needed in order to help save it. Upon his research, he found that the Civil War skirmish at the depot was more significant than it was originally thought to be, being a quick but fierce fight and had African American troops on the Union side praised for their bravery in the skirmish. Documentation of the skirmish were found from Union War Records.
Campbell submitted an article to the Daily Sentinel on March 26, 1995, detailing the issue of the depot’s potential destruction and offering historical context to the importance of the depot, calling the depot a catalyst to Scottsboro’s growth throughout the late 1800s.
After multiple talks with Norfolk Southern, they finally notified the City that they would donate the building to the city if the city agreed to take care of it, build a fence and maintain it. The City of Scottsboro unanimously approved the agreement. Though the depot was, at the time, in terrible condition, with a lot of work, a lot of cleaning and support from the city and community, the depot was restored around late 1997 to early 1998, where it still resides today and functions as a museum under the Jackson County Historical Association.
