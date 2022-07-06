Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JULY 1
• Tanner Baker, 21 of Section, was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Richard LeMaster, 40 of Dutton, was charged with harassment.
• Angela Marie Matthews, 46 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Kathy Mae Warren, 49 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
SATURDAY, JULY 2
• Billy Ryan Chapman, 41 of Skyline, was arrested on a violation of court order.
• April Darnell Steele, 44 of Dutton, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SUNDAY, JULY 3
• Tirado Rene Gomez, 30 of Huntsville, was charged with DUI.
• Vincent Harrison Lee Mancuso, 29 of Section, was charged with DUI.
• Kenneth Williams Jr., 31 of Decatur, was charged with making terrorist threats and being a felon with a firearm.
MONDAY, JULY 4
• Candace Sheree Brewer, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with five counts of failure to appear.
• Amy Seale, 42 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
• Crystal Diane Sharp, 62 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, JUNE 30
• April Goforth, 35 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Brandon Scott Wade, of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Karla Nicole Long, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Timothy Blake Jones, 19 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Nathaniel Swafford, 39 of Section, was arrested on violation of court order.
• Tyler Dean Kennamer, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
FRIDAY, JULY 1
• Jason Lebron Scott, 43 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Melanie Dawn Ervin, 49 of Fort Payne, was charged with DUI.
• Cammy Louise McBride, 33 of Henagar, was charged with failure to appear.
• Angela Gail Rich, 44 of Henagar, was charged with failure to appear.
• Ashley Peacock, 29 of Hytop, was ordered to serve 48 hours in city jail.
• John William Lee Goodale, 26 of Dutton, was charged with theft of property fourth degree.
SATURDAY, JULY 2
• Christopher Scott Allison, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Barron Headrick, 56 of Grant, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
SUNDAY, JULY 3
• James William Garrison, 56 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Domingo Mendez Baltozoir, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Ashley Sykora, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Kenneth Williams Jr., 31 of Decatur, was charged with making terrorist threats and being a felon with a firearm.
MONDAY, JULY 4
• Andrew Glenn Denton, 24 of Mississippi, was charged with public intoxication.
• Timothy James Owens, 60 of Arab, was charged with DUI.
• Christy Milligan, 41 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
• Crystal Diane Sharp, 62 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.