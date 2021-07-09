Alabama’s 16th annual back-to-school sales tax holiday is slated for July 16-18 this year. From 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 16, to midnight, Sunday, July 18, the state will waive its four percent sales tax for school-related supplies and clothing. This year, over 325 cities and counties will also waive their local taxes.
While it is mostly tax free, there are conditions attached to certain items. For books, textbooks priced at $30 or less or textbooks valued at $50 or less can be purchased tax free.
Any article of clothing $100 or less will be tax free. 27 items deemed as “commonly used by a student” that is $50 or less will be tax free. Laptops, computers, tables, e-readers and computer equipment under $750 will also be tax free.
Other items that will be tax free during the weekend include diapers, printer ink, flash drives, printer paper and art supplies.
