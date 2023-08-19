The Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce is looking to undergo a rebranding for the county in 2024 and are looking for citizens of the county to help participate in the project. Various awards and prizes will be available, with a $500 grand prize.
“We are going to be going through a whole new brand strategy to rebrand tourism for Jackson County because right now, tourism and the chamber is all tied into one so when you’re out marketing for Jackson County, it’s Mountain Lakes so there’s not a strong identity or brand so we’re looking to create a whole new brand, strategy and logo,” Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce Executive Director of Tourism Lydia Pennington said. “We’re surrounded by beauty all the time. You might be sitting at home on your own back porch and it might be the most beautiful view in the county and I won’t ever see it because I’m not sitting on your back porch.”
The chamber is looking for merch designs, logo creations, unique hashtag ideas as well as photos and videos from citizens’ favorite places in the county. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 30 and can be emailed to lydia@mountainlakeschamber.com or through the hashtag #explorejacksoncountyal on Instagram. Any photos and videos are requested to be high resolution.
“Instead of relying on just the chamber or one person at the chamber being responsible for sharing the message of the county, it allows the whole community to get involved in sharing why our county is so special,” Pennington said. “With Jackson County, the people here are really proud of our county and why wouldn’t you want to be a part of sharing why our county is so wonderful.”
