During Monday’s Scottsboro City Council meeting, the council voted to authorize Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy to apply for two grant funds: the City Development Block Grant (CDBG) Economic Development Grant and the American Rescue Plan.
The CDBG grant funds will be used for sewer extensions and traffic signals for Scottsboro shops. The American Rescue Plan includes a fund of $350 billion available to eligible states, counties, cities, territories and tribal governments.
While the city council did not discuss where these funds might be used, the purpose of these funds according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury is to replace any lost revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic to those eligible to receive it as well as to support economic stabilization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.