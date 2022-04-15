After serving in the Marines for about three and a half years and going overseas to places like Japan and Saudi Arabia as an F-18 mechanic and plane captain, Corporal John Gonzales is home for now.
Halfway through that deployment in Saudi Arabia, Gonzales received an email from his commanding officer that they were shutting down his squadron once they got back to Buford, South Carolina and that they could take some time off as leave and enjoy a much-deserved break. Gonzales was ready to get home and relax.
“They were working the heck out of me over there,” Gonzales said.
Gonzales joined the Marines right out of high school, believing it to be the best time to join.
Having gone to the tech school throughout high school, Gonzales had gotten good on diesel mechanics. When speaking to a recruiter one day, the recruiter asked him about working on fighter jets. The thought of it immediately interested Gonzales and from there, it was just a matter of training.
“Boot camp is them basically molding you to pretty much forget everything you had in the civilian life to pretty much mold them to make you brand new and getting ready to learn your actual job,” Gonzales said. “Then it’s just going through schools and stuff like that, it wasn’t too bad. Once you actually hit the fleet, you just pretty much go in guns blazing. A lot of learning and a lot of working.”
For Gonzales, his favorite memory of his time overseas was sending out a jet full of ordinance and seeing it come back eight hours later completely empty.
“It was a pretty cool feeling just sending a jet out fully loaded up and it coming back and having nothing on it,” Gonzales said. “It’s just like ‘yeah, I put that jet in the air.’”
Gonzales was serving in Japan when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and while it put a weight on him and his squadron, it didn’t really affect their work.
“A lot of stuff like that, you just have to figure it out and go with the flow,” Gonzales said.
With troops being pulled out of the Middle East and not much going on in terms of conflicts, Gonzales just keeps training with both his maintenance skills as well as working with the pilots.
“A lot of the reason we keep the jets flying (while out of conflicts) is because we get new pilots every couple months and you don’t jump into a job and have all of the qualifications so they need that training time and that’s usually a good time to get all that training in,” Gonzales said. “Especially new guys on the maintenance side of it, it’s a good time for them to work on their qualifications and stuff like that just to be ready for when we do go, no matter where it is.”
With only a year and a half left in his service time in the Marines, Gonzales is already thinking about the steps he’ll take afterwards. Though he’ll miss travelling and seeing different countries like he did with the Marines, he seems excited for what lies ahead. He’s already begun taking the steps into transitioning to life after the military, where he hopes to continue his work in aviation, hoping to pick up an A&P license during his time left in the Marines.
“I really like working on airplanes and stuff, it’s pretty cool,” Gonzales said. “I’m going to try to do the skill bridge my last six months in the marine corps and go into school for that and get out and get a job at maybe like Delta or some sort of airport and be the maintainer down there.”
