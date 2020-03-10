Mike Bray has attended several Scottsboro City Council meetings the last few months to voice his concerns about the city. He came to the council work session to talk about the litter in Scottsboro. He is hosting a meeting on Wednesday, March 11 at 1 p.m. at Scottsboro City Hall for anyone that is interested in helping pick up litter
Bray said littering is an ever-growing issue in Scottsboro.
“There is a lot of it, and it’s not going away,” said Bray.
Bray wants to do something about the problem, so he is starting a group for retired people or anyone who wants to participate in helping to clean up the city. Bray has been maintaining Clemons Road. The street department cleaned it, and every week Bray gets out to pick up any garbage that has accumulated over the week.
Bray’s hope is that he will be able to get enough people interested in his project and will want to help clean up Scottsboro.
Bray wants to pick up the garbage once a week on weekdays where there is not much traffic. He invites anyone to attend. He said it would be a good way to get exercise, meet new people and to help keep the city clean. All vests, grabbers, buckets and other supplies will be provided.
Bray said it makes him feel good when he looks back and sees the work he does to keep his road clean.
“We have a pretty town, but when people come into town and see garbage on the side of the road and in the water, that leaves a bad impression,” said Bray. “It’s time to do something about the litter in our city.”
