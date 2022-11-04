The Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Mountain Movers and Main Street Scottsboro announce the Jackson County Art Showcase and Studio Crawls.
Local artists will open their studios for visitors beginning Sunday, Nov. 6 until Friday, Nov. 11, concluding with an evening at the premier Loft on Laurel in Downtown Scottsboro from 6-9 p.m.
The $10 entrance fee for the showcase includes complimentary wine, heavy Hors d’oeuvres and the opportunity to meet Jackson County artists and enjoy local art.
Free admission for all Veterans and active and retired military. All proceeds will go toward the Northeast Alabama Community College Spectrum Art Club.
Featured local artists include Alyssa Marie Stephens-White, Ashley Sentell-Colon, Caleb Keller, Crystal Pittman, Denise White, Diane Knoblauch, Dolores Goodowens, Jim Smith, John Warr, Patricia Sentell, Sherry Roden, Robert Starr and Spectrum Art Club.
