On Thursday, Hollywood Police Chief Travis Stevens held the first meeting for a mentorship program he is looking to start in the Town of Hollywood. Through this program, Stevens hopes to give the local youth a positive role model and influence in the lives of kids who may not have one, starting in Hollywood and maybe branching out to something bigger down the line.
“What I see in law enforcement is that you see young people that maybe don’t have a positive influence in their lives outside of school or sports, if they play sports, or something in that regard so what I want to do is put a positive voice in front of these young people that might not have it and give them the backing and at least the knowledge that someone here supports you,” Stevens said. “I’d like to take community leaders in Hollywood and surrounding areas and put them in front of these kids so at least at some point, they’ve heard someone give them a positive experience.”
In a Facebook post talking about his reasoning behind this program, he talks about many people he’s seen arrested who are either good people or can be good people getting caught up in minor offenses and how those minor offenses eventually build into serious ones.
“I feel that if we can bring that voice of reason to our young people, show them a few things about what it is to be a positive adult today and have a little fun along the way we can cut down on the young adults committing silly offenses that lead to a life of petty crime,” Stevens said in his Facebook post.
On Thursday, they had their first meeting, looking to outline their goals and how they want to approach this program. So far, they’ve already partnered with 4-H and look to them to help get their feet off the ground, taking from 4-H’s vetting and application process and seeing at how they can make that their own. After that, they would like to partner with the local schools and Jackson County Schools to see about how they can reach these young people in need of a positive influence.
“I want the people involved in it to have a say in that, as to what they would like to see on a personal level and also what makes sense for our kids. That’s the next phase, building the foundation of this program before we even put adults in front of children. We’re going to find out how we can find good adults to put with these children because the last thing we want to do is put another negative influence in their lives, so we’re going to find out how to vet these people, we’re going to find the best adults that we can and find the best and safest venue to talk to these children and make a difference,” Stevens said.
For those interested in participating, the best way to reach out is through social media, by either commenting on one of the posts about the program on the Town of Hollywood, Hollywood Police Department, Hollywood Fire Department or Jackson County 4-H pages or just direct messaging them.
“I’m excited about the direction that we’re going to go with this. I think the need is there. I think that we have the ability on kids’ lives that are going to be adults within a couple of years in our community. I want to see this be a positive thing for young people to carry with them throughout their lives,” Stevens said.
