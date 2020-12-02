A Woodville woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Monday, Nov. 23.
Anna Louise Martin, 62 of Woodville, was killed when the 2001 Ford Focus she was operating was struck by a 2019 Dodge Charger.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, the Dodge Charger crossed the center line of the roadway and collided with Martin’s vehicle.
The driver of the Dodge Charger and passenger of the Ford Focus were transported for treatment by helicopter. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident occurred on Alabama Highway 35, near U.S. Highway 72 at the 67-mile marker, three miles east of Woodville.
