When Kyle Wright became State Beta Secretary last year, he had to have a state project. He created “Help a Home” to collect items for foster children. He completed that project last week when he took over 60 bags to the Jackson County Department of Human Resources (DHR) to help local children.
DHR Director Shannon Heikkinen was excited to accept these donations. Many times children come to them with only what they are wearing. This will give those children some new items to call their own.
At this year’s State Beta Convention, Beta members from across the state participated in this project. All bags filled were distributed to the Beta Clubs for them to give to the DHR in their home county. This project will benefit foster children all across Alabama not just in Jackson County.
Each bag was labeled with the age of the child, so it will be easier for those helping these children. The bags were filled with things such as toothbrushes, soap, body wash, deodorant, and small stuffed animals to comfort these children. Bags also contain clothing items including pajamas, socks, t-shirts, and sweatpants.
Kyle was excited to complete this project as his year as State Beta Secretary ended. He said that this project helped him realize what some children have to face. It’s hard to imagine being taken from your home with nothing.
This was a big undertaking for Kyle, but he worked hard throughout the year to make it a success. He truly put his heart into this project. He was thankful for all of the support and donations his project received from the local community.
Kyle is a member of the Scottsboro High School Beta Club which has about 120 members. Teacher Beth Strickland is the faculty sponsor, and Kyle will tell you she was a huge supporter of his project.
