Scottsboro High School Beta Club

Scottsboro High School Beta Club donated over 60 bags of items for foster children to the Jackson County Department of Human Resources.  This was the culmination of Kyle Wright’s project as State Beta Secretary.  Presenting the items to DHR Director Shannon Heikkinen, left, were Kyle Wright, Luke Terrell who is this year’s State Beta President, and Beth Strickland, Scottsboro High School Beta sponsor.  Kyle and Luke are members of the Scottsboro High School Beta Club.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

When Kyle Wright became State Beta Secretary last year, he had to have a state project.  He created  “Help a Home” to collect items for foster children.  He completed that project last week when he took over 60 bags to the Jackson County Department of Human Resources (DHR) to help local children.

  DHR Director Shannon Heikkinen was excited to accept these donations.  Many times children come to them with only what they are wearing.  This will give those children some new items to call their own.

