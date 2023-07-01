For the past few weeks, on the second floor of the Jackson County Courthouse, circuit judges John Graham and Brent Benson have had some law students serving under them for an internship, where they’ve gotten to see day-to-day workings of a court room as well as experience trials and see how they play out in real life versus how they read of them in their books as they study.
John Pace, from the University of Alabama, served under Judge Graham. Pace joined Graham by way of the Finch Fellowship, a program at Alabama designed to show law students the possibilities of practicing law at a small town. The second is Dylan Cooper, who grew up in Section and is attending Cumberland School of Law. Cooper simply reached out to Judge Graham, being from Jackson County and was given the opportunity to work at home for the first half of his summer.
“(This summer) has definitely made my heart draw closer to home,” Cooper said.
Pace knew he wanted to help people but after working in Washington D.C. with Congressman Robert Aderholt and while he enjoyed the city, he kept thinking of people back home.
“Every moment I was (in D.C.), I kept thinking about folks back here and how I could make a better impact and a better change being a lawyer and doing something than I could being up there. That’s kind of what brought me (to wanting to work in law), just trying to see how best I could help my community,” Pace said.
For Cooper, he thinks back to his time as a senior in high school. A family member of his had to go through drug court, being represented by Jason Carrol. He remembers seeing Judge Graham with Drug Court and how much good work they do. He also thinks of a family friend, Brian Root, who served as an assistant District Attorney.
“I thought (Root’s job) was the coolest job I’d ever seen and it kind of went from there. I moved to Oklahoma, went to college there for undergrad, stuck it out and ended up coming back for law school… Just the amount of help (Carrol) did with my family and seeing Judge Graham, I thought it was the best way to help my community,” Cooper said.
Throughout the summer, the two have sit in on a variety of trials and assisted the judges with research, drafting orders and other things, with Pace additionally with drug court under Judge Graham, as well as them taking a canoe trip.
“That’s been one of the best parts, they’ve welcomed us here, introduced us to so many different folks and seeing that not everybody is doing 100% work and it’s not all adversarial (between attorneys). None of these attorneys hate each other, they might get into a scuffle here and there but across the board, this is a very friendly environment and that’s something I like to see,” Pace said.
Both mention how seeing cases from the judge’s perspective has changed how they may approach court cases in their own work in the future. They also agree that starting out with working next to a judge has been great to helping them find a balance instead of zoning in one just one aspect.
“Working for an attorney, it’s more like you’re trying to win, you’re trying to argue and win this but with us it’s more like you’re just listening to both sides of the argument and researching to try to find the best answer out of that,” Cooper said.
For their takeaways from their work, it’s largely been the impact that their system can have on a smaller area, remembering that some people need to be heard and that, more importantly, this area is unique.
“Areas like these are important. You can’t just come in here brash and saying ‘oh I’m going to take this case’, each areas are unique because they have unique people. Understanding that this area has a lot of weight and people respect that, people love this place and to not take that lightly,” Pace said. “Understanding that with a judicial context that people are very proud around here and butt heads but also understanding not to lose the individual for the personality or for somebody’s pride. It’s the judge’s role to center the law but not lose the person and make sure that whatever that justice may be is getting served but also making sure to take care of the community.”
As both their internships wrapped up, having ended on Friday, they leave celebrating not only a productive first half of their summer, with both having another internship coming up soon but also celebrating freedom of their country and some of the people they’ve helped during their time at the Drug Court’s annual Freedom Celebration.
