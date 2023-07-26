Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rick Roden recently attended an alumni banquet at the University of Alabama where he was awarded Volunteer of the Year for his service in the Jackson County Bama Club. The club works all year to raise funds for scholarships that will be awarded to local, graduating seniors wishing to attend the University of Alabama. This year alone, the Jackson County Bama Club awarded over $62,000 in scholarships to local students.
Susan Krell, Treasurer of the Jackson County Bama Club stated, “Rick Roden has two important characteristics: strong leadership and a master at fundraising. Fundraising is his forte. The golf tournament is his baby, and he has been involved with it since being on the Jackson County Chapter Executive Committee. He has secured awesome items for the live and silent auctions. Even COVID didn’t stop him; as there was no barbecue, Rick still set up an online auction for the chapter. He was determined there would be a fundraiser.”
Krell continued, “The Jackson County Chapter has consistently done well under the leadership of Rick Roden as the president. He has diligently submitted the yearly reports to the NAA, and he has had open communication with the Alumni Office concerning logistics of the golf tournament and Roll Tide Barbecue. He also supports each of the officers on the Executive Committee. During his tenure the Jackson County Chapter was the In-State Large Chapter of the Year in 2018, and there are four new endowed scholarships. Rick has a love for the University of Alabama and true spirit for the Crimson Tide. But more than anything, he has a deep desire to help the students of our county attain an education from the University of Alabama.”
Roden stated he was completely taken off guard when the award was presented to him at the banquet.
“I was blessed to attend the University of Alabama, and I have a passion to help others have that same opportunity,” Roden stated. “It is one of the greatest honors of my life to be recognized by the National Alumni Association for this award. I share this recognition with our Jackson County Bama Club Executive Committee, that works side by side with me to raise money for scholarships; it is truly a team effort. Roll Tide!”
