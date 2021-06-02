The Scottsboro Music and Arts Academy is offering a full slate of summer camps in June and July. These camps are for children and adults. We will be offering dance, art, voice, music creation using Garage Band, and Creative Drama. The Academy is also sponsoring the Scottsboro Shakespeare Project. If you are interested in any of the summer camps, please call 256-574-2545.
All of our teachers are highly qualified. Taylor Gilliam is our Dance instructor and has a B.A. in Dance from Kennesaw State. Sarah Rhodes is our Art instructor and has a degree in fine arts from Auburn University. James Kuykendall teaches voice and was vocal director for NACC Theater for fourteen years. Susan Hazen Guthrie is our Drama and Shakespeare teacher. Les Hutson teaches the creative music class and has degrees in composing from the University of Alabama and the University of Memphis and a piano performance degree from UAH. He is also Director of the Music and Arts Academy.
The Academy is proud to present all of these camps, but they are especially proud of this one: This summer, July 26-30, a week of Shakespeare, poetry, creative writing, and storytelling will be offered for area children and youth in a day-long, week-long ELA and Theatre Arts project, entitled, The Scottsboro Shakespeare Project.
For three evenings, July 27, 28, 29, 6-7:30 p.m., a workshop for adults will be given.
Our Teaching Artist, Susan Hazen Guthrie, (Artist Roster, Tennessee Arts Commission and the Alabama Council on the Arts) is inviting area teachers to attend.
Please contact her at director@twelfthnighttheatre.org if you are interested in attending or have questions about the project.
Ms. Guthrie is a curriculum specialist and nationally recognized for her work in arts integration and creative-based strategies, projects, and assessment. Nationally, she authors and facilitates professional development workshops for POETRY OUT LOUD, National High School Recitation Competition for state arts councils, the National Endowment for the Arts and The Poetry Foundation.
