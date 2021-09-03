During Thursday’s Scottsboro City Schools Board of Education meeting, the board voted to extend the mask mandate, this time with no expiration date attached.
Board President Patricia Steward and board members Patrick Woosley and Dr. Gary Speers voted yes on the continuation while board member Lee Benson voted no. Board member Jason Williams abstained from voting.
“I don’t owe anybody an explanation of why I vote no or abstain or yes but I’m going to give you one. It’s not my place to tell anybody to put their kid in a mask so if anybody is mad at me, I apologize,” Williams said.
Rather than setting an expiration date a week from the day it’s voted as has been the case for a majority, the board will instead continue daily monitoring of COVID numbers and discuss the situation every work session, where they will decide whether a vote to change is necessary.
Under the current guidelines, masks will be required to be worn indoors and on school buses. Masks on school buses is a federal law that even without a mask mandate would be required. Outside activities will not require masks and exceptions to the mandate include when students are eating, drinking, student athletes and band at practices or competitions, students at P.E. and students with a medical exemption from a doctor’s orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.