During Thursday’s Scottsboro City Schools called board meeting, the board announced the hires of two new assistant principals, Jason Amos for Caldwell Elementary School and Allyn Russell for Scottsboro High School.
Amos is an internal hire for SCS, moving from Collins Intermediate School. Amos has been working at SCS since 2009, where he’s worked under various classrooms and coaching opportunities.
Allyn Russell was hired from Huntsville City Schools, where she worked at Lee High School. Scottsboro City Schools superintendent Amy Childress noted Russell’s expertise in mathematics, as Russell served as a math coach as well has having a degree from UAB in mathematics and certified for secondary mathematics education.
