Jack Lovelady, president and chief executive officer at First Southern State Bank, has announced the promotion of veteran banker Linda Loyd to assistant vice president.
Loyd is responsible for proof and scanning operations, reconciling various internal banking accounts and researching outstanding items for the bank’s main office and nine branches.
She joined First Southern in 1975 and, throughout the years, has worked in many aspects of proof, data processing, data entry and bookkeeping.
A native of Bridgeport, Loyd and her husband, Gary, reside in Stevenson. They are members of the Broad Street Church of Christ and have two sons and a daughter-in-law, Cam, Chris and Liz.
In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with family, beach trips, Hallmark movies and supporting Auburn football.
“We are very grateful to have dedicated associates like Linda Loyd, who have committed their careers to serve our customers,” said Lovelady. “It’s always a joy to promote our employees. Linda Loyd plays a vital role in the success of the bank, and we are delighted to celebrate her success at First Southern.”
