Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
• Sharon Gayle McCarson, 62 of Stevenson, was arrested on seven counts of bond removal and probation revocation and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting prison contraband second degree.
• Harold Derrick, 47 of Gurley, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Trandon James Headrick, 22 of Pisgah, was arrested on a motion to return to county jail.
• Billy Wayne Locklear, 58 of Rainsville, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Christopher Lee Sargent, 37 of Dutton, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
SATURDAY, MAY 1
• William Gordon Hitchcock, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Angela Renee Crabtree, 45 of Section, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Brent Christopher Southeard, 30 of Guntersville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing to elude and violation of release order.
• Joshua Turney, 31 of Huntsville, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and promoting prison contraband second degree.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
• Harold Derrick, 47 of Gurley, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Stacey Leann Brown, 43 of Woodville, was arrested on a harassment warrant.
• Roger David Eugene King, 41 of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Thomas William Sanders, 35 of Huntsville, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Eddie Coy Book, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
SATURDAY, MAY 1
• Brent Christopher Southeard, 30 of Guntersville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing to elude.
• Robert Francis Keene, 69 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Anthony Stewart, 53 of New Market, was charged with failure to appear.
SUNDAY, MAY 2
• Lucy Bucke, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Tomas Andres Andres, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
