A Fort Payne man was fatally injured Thursday morning following a vehicle accident on Houston Street.
Sgt. Ryan Putman, of the Scottsboro Police Department, said the victim has been identified as Steve Harris, 42 of Fort Payne.
“There were two vehicles involved,” said Putman. “Harris was outside of his vehicle, where he was struck during the course of the accident.”
Putman said Harris died en route to the hospital.
“The accident is currently under investigation,” Putman added.
