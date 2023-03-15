The Scottsboro Police Department and Chief Ron Latimer are pleased to announce that they are now accepting applications for the 23rd Citizen Police Academy. This program consists of nine weeks of hands-on and classroom instruction, giving citizens firsthand information about the operations of the Scottsboro Police Department and the legal system.
Topics covered include: Police Training, Roles and Responsibilities of Officers, use of firearms, criminal investigative skills, crime scene investigation, communications, narcotics investigations, and specialized units. Some of these classes are hands on and require student participation.
The Scottsboro Police Department is committed to establishing close working ties with the members of the community we serve and protect, as well as establishing lines of communication to better serve the needs of our community. This is a unique and informative way for the community to be involved in, and better understand the job we do, as well as a way for the Police Department to be involved with the community.
The academy information, requirements, and how to apply are as follows:
The academy will meet each Tuesday at 6 pm beginning on March 28, 2023 through May 23, 2023.
Must be 21 years of age or older to participate
Must have no criminal record other than minor traffic violations
Must be physically able to meet training requirements
Must attend 7 of the 9 classroom sessions
Must complete the ride along (6 hour minimum)
Must sign all required waivers and agreements
Must wear appropriate clothing
The class will be limited to 20 participants this year.
There is NO charge for the academy.
The address for the Scottsboro Police Department is 916 S. Broad St. Scottsboro, AL 35768.
Applications must be completed and returned for approval no later than February 28, 2023.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Officer Wade Patterson at (256)574-4468 or (256)218-2005 or via email at wpatterson@scottsboroschools.net.
