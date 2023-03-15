The Scottsboro Police Department and Chief Ron Latimer are pleased to announce that they are now accepting applications for the 23rd Citizen Police Academy. This program consists of nine weeks of hands-on and classroom instruction, giving citizens firsthand information about the operations of the Scottsboro Police Department and the legal system.

Topics covered include: Police Training, Roles and Responsibilities of Officers, use of firearms, criminal investigative skills, crime scene investigation, communications, narcotics investigations, and specialized units. Some of these classes are hands on and require student participation.

