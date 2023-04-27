The shooter in a road rage incident in Tennessee that led to the death of a Jackson County man will not face charges, according to a report in the Chattanooga Times Free-Press.
Heath Steele, 43, of Stevenson died during the incident that happened on Interstate 24 in Marion County, Tennessee.
“We reviewed it, and we concluded that the shooting was justified, and we are not going to present it to the grand jury,” Assistant District Attorney Steve Strain told the Chattanooga Times Free-Press. “The proof is such that it was a valid case of self-defense.”
During the initial investigation, the newspaper reported, Marion County Sheriff's Detective Gene Hargis said Steele was reportedly following the other man's vehicle too closely and was driving erratically, then pulled into the fast lane in front of the other man and slammed on the brakes, forcing the other driver to stop. As traffic passed on the dim highway, Hargis said Steele quickly and aggressively approached the vehicle of the other man, who drew a handgun and fired twice, striking Steele both times. Steele, who had no weapon, was pronounced dead at the scene, Hargis said. The man who fired the shots had a valid concealed carry permit, Hargis said. He has not been identified by authorities.
