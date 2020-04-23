The Scottsboro Police Department added two new officers to the force this week. Lonnie Osburn and Hunter Franks were sworn in as Scottsboro police officers by Mayor Robin Shelton Tuesday morning.
Osburn is joining SPD from the Bridgeport Police Department, and Franks is coming from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Scottsboro Police Chief Ralph Dawe said that the department is fortunate that it was able to add these two officers because they are already certified in the state of Alabama.
He said they will be able to get right to work. Dawe said they will have to go through some local training like learning the streets and the department’s policies and procedures.
He said hiring experienced officers gives SPD a three- or four-month head start because they do not have to send someone to the police academy.
Dawe said the department is still understaffed. He said that the department needs two or three more officers to be where they need to be.
