At their Monday, Aug. 31 meeting the Scottsboro City Council approved the election results from the Aug. 25 municipal elections.
The final totals were updated after four provisional ballots were counted.
The final totals saw Jim McCamy winning the election for mayor of Scottsboro with 1,745 votes over Robin Shelton’s 1,535. Ralph Dawe won the election for Place 1 with 1,638 votes winning against Greg Mashburn who received 1,610 votes.
It was also announced that Dr. Gary Speers won the BOE election for Place 5, with 1,628 votes over Julie Gentry’s 1,627 votes.
McCamy and Dawe will take office on Nov. 2 along with the winner of the runoff election between Patrick Stewart and Nita Tolliver for City Council Place 2. Patrick Woosley, who ran unopposed for Board of Education Place 4 and therefore was not on the ballot, along with Speers will take office immediately.
The board also discussed various monetary allocations of excess sales tax over the course of the year.
The council will give $6,000 to the Scottsboro Bass Cats to assist in their travel expenses.
The Street Department was allotted $9,645 to replace pipe that will be utilized in the Snodgrass Road project.
The Solid Waste Department was awarded funds to assist them in utilizing grant money awarded by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. The grant allowed the department to purchase trailers to assist in collection of recycling materials, the council allocated $10,120 so that 8 trailers can be enclosed and placed at participating businesses.
Another $7,500 will be used to cover chipping expenses, and to allow the plant to be brought back in compliance with their permit. During the work session it was also brought up that in the future potential changes may be needed to the policy regarding brush storage and intake by the department due to space concerns.
The scale system at the Solid Waste Department that weighs trucks was recently damaged and required repairs. The council allotted $2,376 to cover the expenses.
Security upgrades that include the addition of cameras at the tennis courts and recycling facility was also approved. The City Council allocated $16,250 to the project.
It was reported that the fire department expects three fire trucks to be added to its fleet in the next few weeks, the trucks are currently in Decatur being outfitted with required equipment before they are put into service with the Scottsboro Fire Department.
The Department was recently awarded a grant from FEMA for $32,500. The city council added $1,600 to the department’s budget as FEMA required a small local match to the funds for their utilization. The money received from the grant will allow the department to purchase additional protective equipment that includes PPE, robes and harnesses.
The council approved $85,000 from extra sales tax to construct a storm shelter on the west side of Scottsboro. This will increase the number of storm shelters in the city from three to four and allow for one storm shelter for each side of the city.
A request from the Mayor Robin Shelton and Interim Police Chief Ron Latimer to close Laurel Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 5 and 6 was approved.
The City Council will have their next work session and council meeting on Monday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. in Scottsboro City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.