Community Pantry

Gracie Zech (second from right) with her family at the community pantry she installed at the Garden of Hope next to the Jackson County Juvenile Court. Pictured left to right: Ken Zech, Melissa Zech, Gracie Zech, Allen Ainsworth.

 Sentinel Photo | Hunter Jones

Gracie Zech, 18, grew up with the girl scouts, learning about leadership, communication and most importantly, community service. Zech is going to get her gold star badge, the highest honor awarded in the girl scouts. For her gold star project, she decided to build and install a community pantry at the Garden of Hope.

“Gracie is a great young lady. She’s been working in the community doing different things most of her life and it kind of culminated into something like this. This is very near and dear to her heart to help the community,” Zech’s dad, Ken said. “This (pantry) has a special place for feminine needs as well which she’s really excited about because you don’t see that anywhere. You don’t see that type of product being offered for no cost so this is the culmination of a lot of years of hard work. She’ll keep doing things as well but as far as girl scouts, this was the ultimate goal for her, we’re real proud of her.”

