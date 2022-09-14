Gracie Zech, 18, grew up with the girl scouts, learning about leadership, communication and most importantly, community service. Zech is going to get her gold star badge, the highest honor awarded in the girl scouts. For her gold star project, she decided to build and install a community pantry at the Garden of Hope.
“Gracie is a great young lady. She’s been working in the community doing different things most of her life and it kind of culminated into something like this. This is very near and dear to her heart to help the community,” Zech’s dad, Ken said. “This (pantry) has a special place for feminine needs as well which she’s really excited about because you don’t see that anywhere. You don’t see that type of product being offered for no cost so this is the culmination of a lot of years of hard work. She’ll keep doing things as well but as far as girl scouts, this was the ultimate goal for her, we’re real proud of her.”
Zech got the idea for the pantry after seeing someone on social media create a community fridge. From there, Zech decided to modify the idea to fit needs of the community, culminating in the community pantry project.
To even get the project approved, Zech took a nutritional class at school and talk to the local girl scouts troop about her project and get them involved for 80 hours and receive letters of commitment of sustainment for a year while Zech gave a plan on how to sustain the pantry.
Zech received multiple letters of commitment for this project from the City of Scottsboro, the Scottsboro Drug Court and the Jackson County Commission. Zech started working on the project in June, began building the pantry itself in late July and finished building it last week.
“It’s a great thing and I salute you for what you’ve done,” said Circuit Judge John Graham. “I salute you most for the idea and that you wanted to place it here. I have learned that we unfortunately have a significant homeless population in Scottsboro, which ought not be the case. Really, it’s unimaginable to me. At St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, we have a very similar pantry outside and it stays empty all the time. There’s also a parking lot that has a sign that says, ‘park and pray.’ There are folks that pull in there at night and sleep in their cars quite often. It’s a very necessary, unfortunately, thing that we need in our community and I’m grateful to you.”
Any food donations for the pantry can be dropped off at Scottsboro City Hall, Drug Court, Family Wellness Court and Veterans Court.
“This is going to be beneficial for our community and I’m very happy and proud that Gracie was able to do this with the support of the girl scouts,” City of Scottsboro Events and Marketing Coordinator Katie Kirkland said. “I hope that people in the community take advantage of this and I also hope that people come and donate products to it and that this can become a community project that we can all be proud of.”
