Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, FEB. 1
• Nicholas Marshall Beaty, 29 of Woodville, was charged with theft of property fourth degree.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2
• Nicholas Marshall Beaty, 29 of Woodville, was arrested on three counts of bond removal.
• Matthew Ryan McCarter, 25 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Audrey Kay Cunningham, 59 of Bridgeport, was arrested on five counts of bond revocation and five counts of bond forfeiture and charged with five counts of failure to appear.
• Tracy Marie Hobbs, 49 of Huntsville, was charged with two counts of negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Sharon Gayle McCarson, 62 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Justin Kyle Whittington, 30 of Portland, Tennessee, was charged with DUI, violation of open container law and reckless driving.
THURSDAY, FEB. 3
• Derek Austin Rothell, 33 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a speeding warrant.
• Anthony Blansit, 34 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
• Rachael Nicole Burton, 33 of Hollywood, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree.
• Lisa M. Green, 44 of Trenton, Georgia, was charged with failure to appear.
• Patricia Diane Manning, 58 of Dutton, was charged with harassment.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2
• Joshua Steelman, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• James Maze, 29 of Henagar, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, FEB. 3
• Tommy Hammonds, 36 of Scottsboro, was arrested for interlock restriction.
• Jerry Thomas Morris, 23 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve three days in city jail.
• Victoria Danielle Belew, 30 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 12 hours in city jail.
FRIDAY, FEB. 4
• Joey Glenn Crowell, 42 of Woodville, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
