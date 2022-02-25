Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, FEB. 22
• Teresa Kay Batey, 54 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting prison contraband third degree.
• David Steven Steele, 61 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cody Royce Moore, 35 of Pisgah, was ordered to serve 12 days in county jail.
• Timothy Holland, 42 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay and three counts of failure to appear.
• Courtney Haggard, 32 of Higdon, was charged with violation of parental responsibility.
• Mattison Glass, 25 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Jason Michael Ferguson, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with sexual abuse of a child.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23
• James Darrell Pence, 53 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Adam Devon Hughes, 48 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David Henry Higgins, 50 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to pay.
• Dakota Helton, 23 of Grant, was charged with public intoxication and making false report to law enforcement.
• Julie Brown Clem, 35 of Pisgah, was charged with disorderly conduct.
• Teresa Kay Batey, 54 of Hollywood, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree.
• Joshua Eric Anderson, 40 of Skyline, was charged with theft of property fourth degree and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
THURSDAY, FEB. 24
• Anthony Roy Adams, 49 of Henagar, was charged with failure to appear.
• Amy Michelle Davidson, 28 of Fyffe, was charged with harassing communications.
• Darryl Wayne Murphy, 56 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing to elude and promoting prison contraband second degree.
• Alvin Paschal, 39 of Rainsville, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Mary Katherine Pegyes-Taylor, 29 of Gadsden, was arrested on a bond removal and charged with failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, FEB. 22
• Holly Ann Staton, 44 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Matthew Dale Gant, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication and violation of open container law.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23
• Penny Leigh Moore, 57 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Darryl Wayne Murphy, 56 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing to elude and promoting prison contraband second degree.
• David Alfred Landers, 50 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, FEB. 24
• Tony Lester, of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Willie Fennell, 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Josh Snodgrass, 31, was charged with public intoxication.
FRIDAY, FEB. 25
• Joseph Frank Ward, 44 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
