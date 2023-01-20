Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
MONDAY, JAN. 16
• Stacy Lynn Berry, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear, using false identity to avoid arrest, possession of a controlled substance, illegal manufacture, market, sell, distribute, use or possess synthetic urine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joshua Wade Gothard, 38 of Guntersville, Tennessee, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and bond removal and charged with failure to appear.
• Adam Ryan Day, 35 of Stevenson, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation and charged with nine counts of failure to pay.
TUESDAY, JAN. 17
• Patrick McKinley Lee, 27 of Heflin, was arrested on three counts of bond forfeiture and three counts of bond removal and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Larry Foster Carlton, 26 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Kennedy Lasha Steele, 23 of Flat Rock, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Dustin Crage Hamilton, 51 of Dutton, was charged with harassment.
• Jacklyn Carann Smith, 32 of Dutton, was charged with failure to pay.
• Stacy Dewayne Hughes, 47 of Flat Rock, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and fleeing to elude.
• Justin Mitchell Gamble, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree and failure to appear.
• Vincent Mario Price, 55 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and theft by fraudulent leasing.
• Johnny Dwight Whited, 35 of Huntsville, was arrested on a probation revocation and failure to appear.
• Olincer A. Becerra-Flores, 38 of Skyline, was arrested on two counts of bond removal and bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear.
• Larry Wayne Lively, 54 of Bridgeport, was arrested on warrants.
• Michael DeWayne Sawyer, 46 of Bridgeport, was arrested on warrants.
• Christopher Wayne Ritchie, 50 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Chasity Keith Hyde, 47 of Hollywood, was charged with DUI.
• Karina Ramona King, 38 of Dutton, was charged with allowing stock to run at large.
• Steven Lee Smith, 43 of Dutton, was charged with allowing stock to run at large.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18
• Cody Lane Hawkins, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Joel Richard Bouthot, 40 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Kristy Lynn Perry, 36 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tyler Bruce Evett, 21 of Fyffe, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ravon Talley, 46 of Bridgeport, was arrested on warrants.
• Holly Elaine Holder, 36 of Bridgeport, was arrested on warrants.
• Leslie Wade Davis, 53 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.
• Taylor Shaye Flanagan, 21 of Rainsville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jordan W. Myers, 24 of Woodville, was charged with criminal mischief first degree.
• Devonte Jerome Benford, 27 of Huntsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
THURSDAY, JAN. 19
• Angela Renee McAbee, 47 of Section, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Thadius Trevon Harris, 23 of Stevenson, was charged with probation violation.
• Nathan Thomas Machen, 39 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jeff Garrett Coker, 39 of Greenville, was charged with failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
SATURDAY, JAN. 14
• Deon Williams, 27 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Barron Hendrick, 56 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
• Adam Moritz, 24 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a theft second degree warrant.
SUNDAY, JAN. 15
• Gary Lee Grim Jr., 45 of Rainsville, was charged with DUI.
• Hony Marie Fountain, 37 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear.
• Phillip Charles Stowderman, 31 of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Brandon Cotton, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication and promoting prison contraband second degree.
