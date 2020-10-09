Through the efforts of Secretary of State John Merrill, following his appointment to chairman of the Economic Development Committee for the United States Heartland China Association (USHCA), Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro is one of 17 state hospitals to receive masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
David Ryan, director of Materials Management for Highlands Medical Center, said the hospital received four cases of N95 masks for a total of 1,600.
“We are very appreciative and thankful for the masks we received from the Economic Development Committee for the USHCA at the end of September,” said Ryan. “These N95 masks will be used to help protect our staff members from the spread of COVID-19, which allows us to continue to provide care to the people in our community.”
Merrill said Alabama’s hospitals are filled with some of the most capable and qualified staff in the country.
“It is important that hour healthcare workers are adequately supplied with personal protective equipment,” said Merrill. “I am grateful to our partners at USHCA who assisted our office in securing masks for Alabama’s hospitals. Together, we will overcome this virus because that’s the American way.”
