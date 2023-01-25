An $8,000 donation to the Jackson County School System from IMPACT Learning Center will help fund the Workkeys test for ninth graders. Currently, the state only pays for the test to be given to high school seniors.
However, it is the belief of county school leaders that students would benefit from taking the test as freshmen.
Workkeys is an ACT produced test which measures career readiness. It is a standardized test given to all seniors in Alabama public schools. It is meant to measure skills relevant to many of today’s work environments.
Jonathan Colvin, Supervisor of Student Services for Jackson County Schools, said that giving the test earlier would benefit students. It will give them direction earlier as to what courses they need to take during high school.
Students start attending EPCOT (Earnest Pruett Center of Technology) their sophomore year. The results of the Workkeys assessment would help guide students in their selection of courses the rest of their high school years.
The ninth graders do not take any other standardized test. In February, the Workkeys test will be administered to every ninth grader in the county.
Workkeys is also one of the components of Alabama’s College and Career Ready measure. It will benefit the students to take care of this early rather than waiting until they are seniors.
The assessments consist of three tests of applied cognitive skills which are relevant, according to ACT’s research, to over 20,000 occupations. The applied math test measures critical thinking, mathematical reasoning, and problem-solving techniques for situations in today’s workplace.
The graphic literacy test measures the skill needed to locate, synthesize, and use information from charts and graphs. The workplace documents test measures the skills needed to read and understand written test such as memos, letters, directions, signs, notices, bulletins, policies, and regulations on the job.
Students are awarded a National Career Readiness Certification if they score a platinum, gold, silver, or bronze score on Workkeys. Students who earn a silver or above are considered career ready.
Colvin said that they will use the data provided from these test and share it with the EDA (Economic Development Authority) which can use it to help in recruiting industry to Jackson County.
“Most importantly,” said Colvin, “the students and their parents will have this information to use as a guide.”
