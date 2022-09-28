Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, SEPT. 23
• William Cole Haggard, 25 of Meridianville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• John T. Price, 49 of Pisgah, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree.
• Michael DeWayne Underwood, 39 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with four counts of failure to pay.
• Colby Jordan McGill, 35 of Rainsville, was charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12, two counts of sexual abuse. Indecent exposure and assault with bodily fluids.
• Amanda Brooke Johnson, 37 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Harlan Leroy Hollis, 42 of Scottsboro, was arrested on sexual offender registration notification act violation.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
• Shavaughna Smith, 28 of Guntersville, was charged with theft by fraudulent leasing.
• Austin Shane Hutchins, 25 of Stevenson, was charged with domestic violence by strangulation.
• Jerry Lee Day, 41 of Stevenson, was charged with leaving scene of accident, tampering with physical evidence and obstructing traffic.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 25
• Bret Jadon Pickle, 28 of Skyline, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• William Bray, 41 of Dutton, was charged with DUI.
MONDAY, SEPT. 26
• Jason Allen Woodle, 41 of Langston, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Danny Ray Prince, 45 of Woodville, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Wendie Holder, 40 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to pay and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Isaiah Alexander Edmondson, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Jeremy Dean Donovan, 42 of Trenton, Georgia, was charged with failure to appear and failure to pay.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, SEPT. 23
• Danielle Sanders, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Robert Ervin Allen III, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Nelson Lee Tidwell, 48 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
• Shavaughna Smith, 28 of Guntersville, was charged with theft by fraudulent leasing.
• William Marcus St. Clair, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Davis Copeland, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 25
• Iesha Osborne, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Devin Bradford, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Isaiah Alexander Edmondson, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
MONDAY, SEPT. 26
• Iris Parker Davis, 66 of Rainsville, was arrested on a theft of property fourth degree warrant.
• Brittany Morgan Phillips, 28 of New Hope, was arrested on a theft of property fourth degree warrant.
• Isaiah Alexander Edmondson, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Shavaughna Smith, 28 of Guntersville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Patrick Neal Fuller, 50 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a receiving stolen property fourth degree warrant and attempt to elude warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.