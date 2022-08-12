Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, AUG. 9
• Amy Yvonne Yarbrough, 55 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of brass knuckles.
• Christopher Lee Smith, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Amy Lasha Seale, 43 of Stevenson, was arrested on six counts of bond removal.
• Danielle Sanders, 42 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jordan Alexander Robinson, 24 of Huntsville, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Jamie Edward McIntire, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with harassment.
• Lane Alexander Corbitt, 23 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Michael Christopher Bailey, 48 of Section, was charged with violation of court order.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10
• Amy Yvonne Yarbrough, 55 of Hollywood, was arrested on four counts of bond removal.
• Jordan Alexander Robinson, 24 of Huntsville, was arrested on eight counts of bond forfeiture and charged with eight counts of failure to appear.
• Riley Wayne Hastings, 20 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Johnathan Michael Moore, 42 of Dutton, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Lonnie Richard Sartin, 47 of Bridgeport, was arrested on warrants.
THURSDAY, AUG. 11
• Jared Lance Haggard, 31 of Meridianville, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay and escape third degree.
• James Anthony Hart, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lacie Kay Lee Havard, 19 of Rainsville, was charged with theft by fraudulent leasing.
• Rickey Stephens, 73 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft of lost property third degree.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
MONDAY, AUG. 8
• Jarred James Priest, 46 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a criminal littering warrant.
• Dave Edward Jenkins, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• David Wayne Wilson, 59 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Christopher Allen Smith, 49 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
TUESDAY, AUG. 9
• Austin J. Griffis, 18 of Rosalie, was arrested on a disorderly conduct warrant.
• Jessica Dean Finley, 28 of Stevenson, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Dustin Taylor Johnson, 30 of Ohio, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10
• Joseph Kenneth Woods, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Airel Megan Ward, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear and public intoxication.
• David Clark Alspaugh, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Wayne Daniel Moore, 52 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Brandon Lee Rowe, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, AUG. 11
• James Anthony Hart, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cameron Dale Silvey, 20 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Erica Domingo Alonzo, 25 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.